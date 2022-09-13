Blockchain.com has now listed TRX, the native token of the Tron ecosystem, on its exchange and wallet.

Blockchain.com, one of the leading cryptocurrency companies in the world, announced on Tuesday, September 13th, that it has listed TRON’s native utility token TRX on its platform.

This latest development means that TRX is now available on the Blockchain.com exchange and wallet.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Blockchain.com said multiple incentive programs would be featured, including one that allows users to earn up to 8% in annual rewards for users who hold their TRX in a Blockchain.com Rewards Account.

Furthermore, TRX is available to send, receive, buy, sell, swap, and earn rewards in the Blockchain.com Wallet and to deposit, trade, and withdraw on the Blockchain.com Exchange.

Blockchain.com said this addition is a means to grow the Web3 landscape by attracting more notable layer-1 public blockchains.

Blockchain.com is one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges and has been around since 2011. At the time, it was the first Bitcoin blockchain explorer and later created a cryptocurrency wallet and exchange.

In addition to its consumer offerings, Blockchain.com provide a one-stop shop for institutional clients that includes OTC trading, custody, and lending capabilities. The company also partners with institutional clients to create bespoke solutions tailored to specific objectives.

At the moment, Blockchain.com has over 37 million verified users worldwide and 84 million wallet holders. With such huge numbers, listing TRX on its platforms means that the coin would now be available to millions of users globally.

Blockchain.com added that the listing of TRX on its platform and other major exchanges had been a common theme for TRON DAO throughout the year.

Staking rewards, enhanced liquidity, and widened user reach have all helped expand the TRON ecosystem into becoming much more mainstream, the team added. This latest listing makes TRX more attainable for the public to utilize on TRON dApps to further grow the ecosystem, the Blockchain team concluded.

Blockchain.com revealed earlier this year that it had processed over $1 trillion worth of transactions since it was launched 11 years ago. It remains one of the crypto companies that is also considering going public in the coming years.