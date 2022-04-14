Blockchain.com partners with the American football team Dallas Cowboys

Blockchain.com, one of the leading cryptocurrency companies that offer products such as crypto wallets, has partnered with Dallas Cowboys, an American football team based in Texas. This is the first time a crypto firm is partnering with an NFL team.

The partnership comes barely less than a month after Dallas Cowboys announced that it is open to blockchain partnerships meaning the club will be able to collaborate with crypto firms ranging from crypto exchanges, wallet providers, and NFT platforms.

What’s in for Blockchain.com in the partnership?

Following the partnership, Blockchain.com will get a space inside the AT&T stadium, which is the home ground for the Dallas Cowboys club. The digital asset firm will also get the right to social/digital integration with the club, get highly visible signage within the stadium bowl, and also get significant television, radio, and digital advertising.

Considerable branding, content, and advertising shall also be included in the agreement.

While announcing the partnership at a press conference this morning at Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters, the owner and president of the club, Jerry Jones, said:

“We take pride in being the first team in the NFL to sign an official cryptocurrency partnership, and are proud to venture into this innovative business with Blockchain.com.”

Jones articulated pride for the club becoming the first NFL team to sign an official crypto partnership and expressed confidence that Blockchain.com will help the club connect with fans online and virtually.

On his side, Blockchain.com CEO, Peter Smith, believes the partnership is a major step towards increased crypto usage and knowledge, especially within the Dallas Cowboys community in Texas.

Blockchain.com to run a special promotion for Dallas Cowboys fans

Following the partnership, Blockchain.com plans to run a special promotion, and Dallas Cowboys fans who sign up on the Blockchain.com platform with their email addresses and make purchases of $100 or more in crypto during the next week shall get a $50 bonus in cryptocurrency.