Blockchain company NvirWorld signs MOU with World Vision: Donate to the earthquake in Turkey-Syria

Singapore, Singapore, 18th February, 2023, Chainwire

NvirWorld – a blockchain technology innovation company, and World Vision – a non-governmental organization (NGO) for international relief and development, have signed a business agreement at the World Vision Korea headquarters. The MOU with the world’s largest NGO aims to develop a transparent and healthy donation culture using NvirWorld’s self-developed blockchain patent technology, which is expected that will contribute to activating the transparency and reliability of the current donation system.

In particular, NvirWorld’s patented technology enables transactions and payments in places without network connection or natural disasters such as earthquakes happened this month on the 6th in Turkey and Syria. Through this patented technology, it is expected that payments and transactions can be made even without an internet connection or when a disaster happens.

The technology also provides a foundation for anyone to enjoy economic benefits equally and freely, even in situations where opening a bank account is difficult, and it is expected to create a transparent donation culture by incorporating it into the donation system and operating more donation campaigns that are free and fair.

NvirWorld, which is specialized in blockchain has been operating public-interest donation campaigns based on blockchain technology since its foundation to spread the positive effects of blockchain. Through various CSR activities, such as the UNICEF International Children’s Fund campaign for children in Afghanistan and Haiti, the Dokdo NFT donation campaign, and the Myanmar campaign, they have donated a total of $146,144.

Meanwhile, NvirWorld announced that it will donate all the profits from the exhibition sale of media artist Lee Lee Nam’s solo exhibition, “조우: Encounter” currently being held at NVIRGALLERY in Gangnam District, South Korea to support emergency relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, which are suffering from the aftermath of the earthquake through World Vision.

About NvirWorld

NvirWorld is a pioneering company that specializes in the development of blockchain technology and the provision of advanced services. NvirWorld currently operates various Ethereum and Solana multichain platforms such as the NFT Marketplace “Nvir Market”, the DeFi Virtual Synthetic Asset Investment platform “N-Hub”, “NWX” NFT, and their deflationary token “NVIR”.

Of particular note, NvirWorld has successfully addressed fundamental problems in the Play-to-Earn (P2E) model and has incorporated its patented technology into its upcoming Decentralized Exchange – INNODEX, scheduled to launch in Q1. With over 40 developers working tirelessly on expanding the ecosystem, NvirWorld is expected to make significant strides in the blockchain industry with its mainnet, which can even be utilized without an internet connection, planned for release in Q4. It is also worth noting that “NVIR” will serve as the designated gas fee upon the launch of their mainnet.

