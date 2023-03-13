Bloxmith’s Raiders Rumble goes live on the Flow blockchain

Key takeaways;

Bloxmith has launched its web3 game, Raiders Rumble, on the flow blockchain.

The project has organised a gaming competition where players can win $120,000 in FLOW tokens

The game is available for download on Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

Raiders Rumble launches on the Flow blockchain

Bloxmith, the player-first Web3 gaming studio, announced on Sunday that its Raiders Rumble game has launched on the Flow blockchain.

Raiders Rumble is a unique 1v1 squad battler game for mobile powered by the Flow blockchain.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said the game is now available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Bloxmith Co-founder and CEO Wayne Lee stated that;

“For our first game, we wanted to pioneer a new type of competitive mobile strategy game that would help bridge the gap between traditional and Web3 gamers. We are delighted to be working on the Flow blockchain – it solves the scalability problem for games and digital collectibles. With frictionless onboarding, social logins and familiar payment methods, Flow is built from the ground up to make it easier for mainstream users and brands to transition from Web2 to Web3.”

According to Bloxmith, Raiders Rumble challenges players to apply fast-paced strategic decision-making in countering the moves of their opponents. The game features a daily rotation of tournament modes where the top 50 percent of participants can win in-game items or RUMB tokens, the native token of the Raiders Rumble game.

Playing the game doesn’t require a cryptocurrency wallet or nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Gamers can win $120,000 in the inaugural competition

Chirag Narang, Head of Product at Flow, stated that

“Raiders Rumble is a compelling example of a mobile game that can simultaneously appeal to a mainstream audience while introducing them to the power of Web3 gaming powered by Flow. The Bloxmith team’s innovative take on game design and player onboarding aligns strongly with Flow’s vision and goals for our ecosystem around gaming and onboarding mainstream users to Web3.”

To celebrate the launch of the game, Raiders Rumble will host three Flow-sponsored bonus tournaments. The team revealed that gamers could win $120,000 in FLOW tokens. These Flow-sponsored tournaments are scheduled to take place between March 23-31, Bloxmith concluded.

Bloxmith was launched in 2021 by a group of passionate gaming veterans from Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Pumpkin VR and Facebook Gaming. Bloxmith’s mission is to create player-first games that are still fun even after 1000+ plays.