Bluzelle price prediction: Here’s why BLZ and STG are rising

Bluzelle price rebounded on Wednesday as investors waited for the upcoming integration with Stargate and Gamma 4 launch. The BLZ token rose to a high of $0.100, which was the highest level since August 17. It has rallied by over 33% from its lowest level this month, giving it a market cap of over $32 million.

Bluzelle making important strides

Bluzelle is a relatively small but fast-growing blockchain project that is at the intersection of gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and decentralized finance (DeFi). It was created by former employees of leading gaming companies like Nintendo, Zynga, and Electronic Arts.

Bluzelle has three key products. First, it has BluzelleNet, which is a delegated proof-of-stake platform based on the Cosmos technology. It is an extremely fast platform that can handle over 10,000 transactions per second. BluezelleNet aggregates DeFi products in the Cosmos ecosystem to offer lending, staking, and yield strategies for game assets.

Bluzelle is also building Gamma 4, which is a play-to-earn game that will be launched in the coming months. Users will be able to play and earn rewards.

Finally, it has Bluzelle R2, which is a decentralized storage platform for files and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

The BLZ price has done well as investors wait for its integration to the Stargate ecosystem. Developers moved the testnet to Stargate and are now set to move it to the mainnet soon. This also explains why the Stargate (STG) price has jumped by more than 15% in the past 24 hours.

Further, the developers have continued building the Gamma 4 game and they expect that it will be launched in the coming months. They have already completed most parts, including the design, art, battle mechanics, card illustrations, and elementis functioning.

Bluzelle price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the BLZ price has performed well in the past few days. In this period, the pair managed to move above the ascending trendline that is shown in black. The coin managed to move above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved to the overbought level.

The coin will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at $0.1113, which was the highest point on August 11. A drop below the support level at $0.090 will invalidate the bullish view.