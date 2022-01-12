The live Bomber Coin price today is $2.91 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.4 million. Bomber Coin is up 22.19% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy BCOIN, this guide is for you.

What is BCOIN?

BCOIN is a classic play-to-earn game where players can buy bomber heroes and participate in exciting game modes. The game has 3 game modes: Treasure Hunt – Autoplay, Story Mode, and PVP.

The first mode allows bomber heroes to plant their bombs in search of Bcoin tokens and NFT items. Story Mode allows players to fight monsters, destroy bosses and get valuable items. Players can participate in matches with other players, trying to win NFT rewards in the final mode.

The game has a hero upgrade mechanism by using a hero of the same level as the hero to be upgraded. After a successful upgrade, the hero as a material will be lost. This is done to avoid hero inflation in the game and increase the value of heroes in the future.

Should I buy BCOIN today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

BCOIN price prediction

Based on the forecasts of Wallet Investor, a long-term increase in the price of BCOIN is expected. The price prognosis for early 2027 is over $40. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around 1,284. A $100 investment may be up to $1,384 in 5 years.

