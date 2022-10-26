Bonds.org, a pioneer of decentralized lending, has introduced low-cost, affordable financing to people who need liquid loans as the gateway to liquidity on Cardano, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Bonds enables lenders to earn interest and borrowers to take out loans without having to liquidate their crypto assets.

The process of lending and borrowing has been streamlined to be as efficient as possible. Users do not need to share personal data or relinquish control of their assets.

Filling a demand gap

Bonds has filled the ecosystem gap for the demand for high-liquidity loans by drawing on the best practices and also thanks to years of experience in the industry.

The platform’s founding team has delivered a series of impressive projects from scratch, such as launching a DEX without venture capital. They have an amazing track record within the Cardano ecosystem.

The epitome of innovation

Bonds is using the bear market to bring a truly innovative product to the ecosystem. The platform is set to become the go-to destination for instant borrowing and lending opportunities once the industry gathers momentum again.

A non-custodial liquidity gateway

Bonds has entered into lucrative partnerships with leading stablecoin issuers and ecosystem launchpads in its quest to affirm itself as a non-custodial gateway to Cardano liquidity.

Bonds intends to enhance the earnings potential of all Cardano ecosystem participants with its knowledge of best industry practices, know-how, and wealth of experience.

Bonds entered Private Sale

The platform just entered the Private Sale phase, which welcomes early adopters. All fans of the Cardano protocol can now avail themselves of uncensored borrowing and lending after the Vasil hard fork.

Driving change

All innovation in DeFi starts with instant, unobstructed access to capital. The crypto ecosystem is built on the dreams of visionaries fueled by liquid cash loans. These visionaries, including many at Bonds, have made it their mission to drive change and technological progress.