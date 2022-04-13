BOTLabs with web3name announcement at Paris Blockchain Week

B.T.E. BOTLabs Trusted Entity GmbH (BT.E) announced the launch of web3name, an application for creating a custom name to represent your digital identity, at Paris Blockchain Week, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

You can link this name to addresses on KILT and across the Polkadot ecosystem.

Adding extra layers of verification

Users can also link their Twitter, Twitch, GitHub, email, and other SocialKYC credentials to their identity, introducing additional layers of verification. It’s free to create a web3name for a limited time.

A unique digital identity in the Web3 era

Users can only have one web3name per identity, but they can create several identities with a different web3name for each, for example work identity, collator identity, gaming identity, etc.

On KILT, digital identity is built around a decentralized identifier (DID), which is a unique alphanumeric string specific to the user and any credentials they choose to add to this identity.

Once the user gets their name, it will always be theirs. No one else can claim it unless they decide to return it to the web3name universe. No additional costs or renewal fees will be charged.

Identity linked to KILT address

This identity can be linked to your KILT address and any or all of your addresses across the Polkadot ecosystem, making it easier for others to reference you. In the future, this will be extended to chains beyond the Polkadot ecosystem, too.

Collators and validators

The web3name can be easily linked to any number of addresses on any blockchain in the Polkadot ecosystem using the KILT Sporran wallet (or via any wallet supporting the polkadot.js extension api) although it’s anchored on the KILT blockchain.

Enhancing identity

web3name is designed to enhance identity. It is meant to supplement an address rather than replace it. Although web3name may be linked to an address, it is not recommended as a full replacement for an address since: