Brand Connector from Smart Token Labs: connecting brands and NFTs

Smart Token Labs, a Web3 open source software development company, today announced the launch of its newest product, Brand Connector. The first-of-its-kind solution enables any website to recognize and interact with any NFT collection, derivative, or coin. With Brand Connector, Web2 brands can customize content, rewards, and offers by integrating NFTs into their website or loyalty programs.

“Brand Connector helps innovative brands that want to explore NFT integrations or activations,” said Victor Zhang, Co-founder, and CEO of Smart Token Labs. “Brand Connector is an activation bridge for Web3 brands and NFT collections, enabling websites to respond to visitors based on the tokens stored in their digital wallets. Brand Connector can be integrated into any website, connect to any loyalty or rewards program, and can interact with any token, collection or derivative.”

Powered by TokenScript, Brand Connector is an open and accessible Web3 solution for Web2 brands to partner and innovate around NFT collections. The novel product allows brands to bring Web3 capabilities into Web2 through high-value, accessible experiences for token holders. Deployed as a Node Package Network (NPN) package, Brand Connector is able to connect to any website without the need for a custom build or dApp from the brand or collection.

“Working alongside La Prairie and Smart Token Labs for my NFT campaign, Space Beyond, I experienced firsthand the impact of a product like Brand Connector,” said world-renowned artist, Carla Chan. “The Space Beyond launch was built with Brand Connector on the Ethereum blockchain. Smart Token Labs was a tremendous asset in the NFT launch, supporting us with world-class knowledge to deliver our artwork to consumers from all over the world.”

About Smart Token Labs:

Smart Token Labs is creating a new standard for a tokenized future. Since 2017, it has been building two core bridges to this future: AlphaWallet, a superuser agent for smart tokens, and TokenScript, the smart token interface for token composability. TokenScript is a token-centric framework for building composable smart tokens for use cases across NFTs, PlayFi, DeFi, the metaverse, and the entire Web3 spectrum.

