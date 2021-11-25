The native token of Bread, BRD, has gained 607% in just one day. It shows great promise. Where to buy BRD before it is too late? Here are the best places.

Top places to buy BRD now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

What is BRD?

BRD is the token of Break, a global company bringing blockchain-enabled financial services to the new generation. It offers a very secure and simple way to purchase and protect Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Bread founded Blockset, a new blockchain infrastructure platform for large enterprises. Bread raised $56 million from Ripple, SBI Holdings, and other investors focused on blockchain, FinTech, and banking. It also features apps, which you can run on iOS and Android in almost every country in the world.

Should I buy BRD today?

BRD has exceeded some analysts’ expectations. For example, TradingBeasts predicted it would reach $0.216 in 2021. However, it’s now trading for $1.30. Most crypto platforms are bullish on BRD. On November 24, 2021, the token suddenly peaked. Keep in mind it can plummet just as easily.

BRD price prediction

DigitalCoin believe the price of Bread cryptocurrency will grow in the next 5 years, reaching $5.36 in 2026. This is almost five times higher than the current price. They predict it will trade for $2.19 in 2022 and keep rising in 2023 and 2024. If this pans out this way, Bread will be a profitable long-term investment.

