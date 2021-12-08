The live BitTorrent price today is $0.0039 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.85 billion. It gained more than 50% yesterday and is up another 9.74% today. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy BTT, this guide is for you.

What is BTT?

BitTorrent is a popular peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing and torrent platform which has become increasingly decentralized in recent years. Originally released in July 2001, BitTorrent was purchased by blockchain platform TRON in July 2018. Since its acquisition, BitTorrent has added various new tools, with a dedicated native cryptocurrency token, BTT, released in February 2019. BTT was launched on TRON’s own blockchain, using its TRC-10 standard. According to its official literature, BitTorrent is currently the “largest decentralized P2P communications protocol” in the world.

Should I buy BTT today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

BTT price prediction

If this bullish trend continues, Quora predicts BTT will reach $0.0095 by the end of 2022 and up to $0.01 in the first half of 2023. It will taper off after that, but without any major decline. With upcoming changes and partnerships, the price of $0.0095 is quite optimistic, but realistic at the same time.

