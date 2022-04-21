Building a crypto portfolio with $1000: Top 3 coins to buy

Building a crypto portfolio with a small amount of capital is not always easy. But this does not mean it cannot be done. What really matters is identifying decent assets and reinvesting as much of your profit as possible. Here are some of the tips to follow if you have a small budget for crypto:

Always focus on high growth crypto assets like NFTs

Newer more promising coins can also help you build your capital

Trade on dips more regularly to expand your investment potential.

So, if you have $1000 only, we have three coins below that can help you build a decent portfolio of assets.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Meme coins are known for their massive volatility. However, meme coins can swing up very fast. This will ultimately allow you to lock more money into your account.

Data Source: Tradingview

While there are three or four meme coins that you can consider, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is by far the best. It has a decent track record of offering superb gains. Although SHIB has fallen in recent years, there is still some potential for better returns this year.

Apecoin (APE)

We all know that NFTs are going to be huge. Apecoin (APE) is one coin that can allow you to actually take advantage of the coming NFT boom. There are still a lot of whales who hold this token. This means that the risk of a major sell-off is there. But despite this, Apecoin is fairly new and has the potential to grow 10x in the future.

The Sandbox (SAND)