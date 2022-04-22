Bybit exchange has now made it easier for its users to purchase cryptocurrencies on its platform.

Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced earlier today that it now supports crypto purchases using credit and debit cards. This implies that its users can now purchase cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies via debit and credit cards.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, Bybit explained that users could simply enter their details, agree to a quoted price, and pay via the Visa or Mastercard system.

The cryptocurrency exchange added that it supports various fiat currencies, including the euro, U.S. dollar, and pound sterling. The service will be available to any eligible user with a Bybit account, the company added.

Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, is excited about the launch of this new service. He said;

“Bybit users can now easily buy crypto assets such as Bitcoin, collect NFTs on our marketplace, or deploy their capital in other ways to reach their personal financial goals. This integration brings next-level convenience, so users can access world class liquidity and reliability offered by Bybit.”

To celebrate this new integration, the cryptocurrency exchange said it has waived fees on credit and debit card purchases for customers living in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area until May 17, 2022.

After this period, Bybit said customers who purchase crypto on its exchange via the integration would enjoy some of the lowest fees for this kind of service in the industry, starting at 1.1% for purchases made from the European Union.

Bybit has been around since March 2018 and is known for offering a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support.

It has become one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges globally, with a presence in various European countries.