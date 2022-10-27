Bybit is experiencing increasing interest from its ‘zero-fees’ and has decided to extend it till the end of the year.

Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that it had extended its ‘zero-fees’ campaign until the end of 2022. This latest development comes after the company reported that it as the company continues to see increasing interest and success from the recent initiative.

The cryptocurrency exchange launched its zero-fees campaign last month. The campaign was designed for new investors looking to kick-start their crypto journey, fortify their financial future, and celebrate financial freedom.

Bybit explained that the campaign was designed to run for only a month. However, due to the huge response and appetite from users, Bybit is extending the campaign till the end of the year.

The zero-fees campaign is available to traders and investors in more than 160+ countries, encompassing 289 Spot pairs — and counting.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news, Bill Xing, head of financial products at Bybit, said;

“Bybit is on a mission to democratize access to financial services and open up the opportunities of Web 3 to everyone. We remain committed to driving the future of crypto, continuing to improve, and offering the most wide-ranging innovative portfolio in the market – and there is a lot more to come.”

Bybit added that the success of the campaign has also been reflected in the company’s continued expansion, growth, and momentum. The company revealed that it had become a top 10, or better performer on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

The cryptocurrency exchange said the campaign is a perfect example of its innovation. Zero-fees was designed with liquidity, security, and usability at its core. Rather than limiting the range of pairs offered, Bybit unleashed zero fees for all spot trading pairs.

Thanks to this approach, Bybit users are able to take full advantage of the offer across the platform rather than be restricted to tailored pairs, like competing exchanges.

The crypto exchange has been rolling out products despite the bear market. Last month, Bybit announced the launch of the first-in-market USDC options for Ether and Solana.

Bybit also recently invested in T-Scientific Co., Ltd, a move that would enable it to expand its presence in the Korean blockchain market.

Bybit has been around since March 2018 and has grown to become one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world. The exchange is known for offering a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support.