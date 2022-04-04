Ever since health-related Calo App announced the launch of its new metaverse version, its token CALO has been rallying. It added almost a third to its value today and is outperforming analyst expectations.

If you want to know more about Calo App, if it can give you good returns, and the top places to buy Calo App, you’ve come to the right place.

What is Calo App?

Calo App is a blockchain-based app created to promote health. It helps people fulfill their goals of working out every day, burning calories, and participating in challenges. You can also earn money with it.

Its native token CALO has limited supply and is the main currency of the Calo platform and ecosystem. It can be used for governance and taking part in challenges.

Token holders can stake CALO to take part in governance by voting, while companies can use CALO to present challenges to users. They are rewarded when they complete a challenge successfully.

Users can also take part in in-app challenges to earn bonus tokens and carry out transactions on the native marketplace.

Calo App price prediction

Digital Coin Price makes the following price prediction for Calo:

2022: From $0.19 to $0.22

2023: From $0.21 to $0.26

2024: From $0.19 to $0.25

2025: From $0.27 to $0.35

