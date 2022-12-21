Can Alchemy Pay top the $0.0080 resistance level after Weex’s integration?

WEEX crypto exchange is set to integrate Alchemy Pay’s Fiat Onramp Solution.

ACH is now up by more than 3% and could rally higher soon.

The broader crypto market is trading in the red zone after a positive start to the week.

WEEX crypto exchange to integrate Alchemy Pay

The Alchemy Pay team announced a few hours ago that cryptocurrency exchange WEEX is set to integrate its Fiat Onramp Solution. The integration means that WEEX’s users can pay with their preferred fiat payment methods directly to buy cryptocurrencies and fund their accounts.

🥳 #AlchemyPay Fiat Onramp Solution will be integrated into @WEEX_Official in the near future! With this collaboration, WEEX's users can pay with their preferred fiat payment methods directly to buy #cryptocurrencies and fund their accounts. Stay tuned for the demo! $ACH pic.twitter.com/s0I9rLSILQ — Alchemy Pay: Fiat-Crypto Payment Gateway (@AlchemyPay) December 20, 2022

This latest cryptocurrency news has seen ACH outperform the broader cryptocurrency market. ACH has added more than 3% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at around $0.00784 per coin.

The broader cryptocurrency market is underperforming after a positive start to the week. The total crypto market cap is down by less than 1% and currently stands below $810 billion.

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, is still trading in the positive zone. It is up by less than 1%, and the price of Bitcoin currently stands above $16,800.

Key levels to watch

The ACH/USD 4-hour chart is still bearish despite Alchemy Pay outperforming the broader market today. However, the technical indicators show that ACH’s sentiment is improving.

The MACD line remains below the neutral zone, indicating that the bears are yet to relinquish control of the ACH market. The 14-day relative strength index of 49 shows that ACH is no longer in the oversold region, and its sentiment has been improving.

If the positive momentum is maintained, ACH could rally past the $0.0080 resistance level before the end of the day.

However, it would need the support of the broader crypto market before it can attempt to reach the $0.0102 psychological level in the near term.

