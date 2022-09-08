Can MANA sustain the daily surge amid a weak momentum?

Decentraland has gained 3% in the past day.

Native MANA token remains key in the metaverse space.

The token is experiencing a low buying pressure with the RSI at 38.

Decentraland MANA/USD shows early recovery signs. In the past 24 hours, the token has gained 3.2%, but remains 0.49% down in the past week. MANA is not the only token staging a comeback in the metaverse space. Sandbox has pumped 3.66% during the period.

Despite the positive gains, Decentraland is a shadow of itself. The token is down by a significant margin since its ATH of $5 last year. At the time of writing, MANA was exchanging for $0.76. Nonetheless, Decentraland remains a significant crypto project. It supports the emerging crypto sectors like DeFi, DEXs, and NFTs.

Decentraland is a protocol for metaverse and crypto games. On the platform, users can interact, play games, purchase items, or attend virtual events. Its native MANA token is based on Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard.

Looking into the future, the buzz around the metaverse could gain momentum. The popular function where individuals can buy LAND tokens is gaining traction among corporations. The virtual assets represent unique pieces of virtual land that are purchased and sold in an open market. Despite the positive prediction, MANA has some hurdles to overcome in the technical outlook.

MANA trades around key support amid weak momentum

Source: TradingView

According to the daily chart above, MANA is trading around the $0.76 support level. From the chart, the bears still have a bigger control of the metaverse token. At an RSI of 38, the token lacks the buying pressure and can retest lower levels. Moreover, MANA is trading below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, offering resistance from above.

Concluding thoughts

The current price surge in MANA shows that the bulls are buying the dips. However, the momentum remains low, and the upside potential is low. The current level does not present a perfect entry point since MANA is unlikely to sustain the uptrend. There could be some consolidation around the moving averages.