Can Metacade Avoid The Great Cryptocurrency Crash?

The FTX collapse added fuel to the fire for the great cryptocurrency crash of 2022. Cryptocurrency is a high-risk, high-return asset class, and the FTX fiasco highlighted inherent weaknesses that the industry can learn from.

In spite of the FTX collapse, Web3 continues to grow. Brand-new projects such as Metacade (MCADE) reflect the level of innovation that can be found in the space. Read on to learn why MCADE could be the year’s best investment.

The great cryptocurrency crash: 2022 was a year to forget

After a major cryptocurrency crash in 2022, investors are starting to wonder where the bottom of the bear market could be. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost over 75% of its value already, while many altcoins, including Axie Infinity (AXS), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX), have suffered through a 90% price reduction since reaching their all-time highs in 2021.

The cryptocurrency crash has had catastrophic effects on some major market players, with FTX – the second-biggest centralized exchange (CEX) at the time – announcing bankruptcy in the wake of falling prices and causing the entire market to drop even further after going bust in November 2022.

The FTX capitulation was caused in no small part by treasury mismanagement from Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and the embezzlement of user funds through Alameda Research, which was a hedge fund under SBF’s control.

After FTX and Alameda’s insolvency became apparent early in November, FTX halted customer withdrawals. As a result, all cryptocurrency held on the platform was lost, and it is currently unclear whether users will ever see their digital assets again. It was a stark reminder of the inherent risks involved with centralization, especially in an industry where regulatory guidelines remain unclear.

The cryptocurrency crash has taken several major casualties, with the majority being custody platforms under centralized leadership. FTX, Celsius Network , Three Arrows Capital, Voyager, and even the Terra Ecosystem, to some extent, are all reminders that self-custody is, by far, the safest way for investors to hold digital assets during a cryptocurrency crash.

Bear markets don’t last forever, and Metacade could be the best buy right now

Despite the cryptocurrency crash and the ongoing bear market, there are still many millions of investors across the world who are looking to buy while prices are low. One of the best buys right now is Metacade . It is a brand-new project and with the hype starting to build, it could entirely avoid the crypto market crash.

Metacade recently announced the start of its token presale, with 70% of MCADE’s total supply being made available to early investors. Almost $3.2 million flowed into the project in the first nine weeks, and major returns are now being predicted for this new GameFi platform.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is the first community-driven arcade and the largest blockchain project of its kind. The platform will have many different play-to-earn ( P2E ) arcade games, ranging from classic titles to new games developed specifically for the metaverse arcade.

Aiming to become a social hub for Web3 users, Metacade is attracting a significant following already. Users can discover the latest trends, learn tips and tricks for a variety of blockchain games, and access plenty of earning opportunities directly on the platform.

How does MCADE work?

Gamers can progress through infinite levels in a range of P2E games, playing casually or competitively. Metacade will host tournaments, where gamers can go head-to-head for the chance to win major prizes paid in MCADE tokens.

Metacade is also introducing a Create2Earn mechanic, rewarding its community for sharing information and creating content on the platform. Content can include alpha, game reviews, insights, and interactions with other users – all of which will generate token rewards for the content creator.

The Work2Earn feature is another method for earning a crypto income in the Metacade. Users can access paid job opportunities, ranging from short-term work to full-time positions at Web3 companies. Metacade aims to support users who want to kickstart a career in blockchain.

Metacade is (literally) a game changer

Metacade is built by gamers, for gamers. One of the team’s aims is to support the future of blockchain gaming itself, with the Metagrants program being a vehicle to encourage developers as they innovate in the space.

Developers will submit game proposals and the community will vote to decide which new games they would most like to play. Winning ideas will receive early-stage funding through Metagrants and launch on Metacade, which will help introduce brand-new games into the world of Web3 and drive the gaming industry forward.

Could MCADE reach $5 in 2023?

Metacade is starting to take off already, despite the FTX capitulation and the cryptocurrency crash of 2022. The project is selling out of its presale quickly, and the MCADE token will soon be launched on decentralized exchanges ( DEXs ), which will further boost its reach.

Experts are predicting explosive price action after the market recovers from the cryptocurrency crash. By 2025, MCADE could reach $5 in value – a 250x gain from the end of the presale.

Is MCADE worth buying?

The MCADE presale is a prime investment opportunity. The token launched at just $0.008, and the price is rising gradually to $0.02 during the presale. The FTX capitulation had no effect on demand for MCADE, and the token is expected to sell out during every presale stage.

To get the best possible price for MCADE, investors need to be fast. The presale is first-come, first-served, and the price will rise when each round sells out. Metacade looks like one of the few projects that can avoid the bear market, which makes it a worthy addition to any portfolio.