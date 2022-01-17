After a prolonged losing streak, the fifth biggest coin by market cap is starting to register gains. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Cardano, this guide is for you.

What is Cardano?

Cardano is one of the biggest blockchains to successfully use a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is less energy intensive than the proof-of-work algorithm relied upon by Bitcoin. Although the much larger Ethereum is going to be upgrading to PoS, this transition is only going to take place gradually.

The project has taken pride in ensuring that all of the technology developed goes through a process of peer-reviewed research, meaning that bold ideas can be challenged before they are validated.

According to the Cardano team, this academic rigor helps the blockchain to be durable and stable — increasing the chance that potential pitfalls can be anticipated in advance.

Should I buy Cardano today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Cardano price prediction

According to Crowd Wisdom, Cardano will trade between $1.39 and $1.51 in the next few hours. At the time of writing, it was trading for $1.53. The current outlook is positive.

