Cardano started rising after its inclusion in the newly launched Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund yesterday. It continues its gains today and was up 18% at time of writing.

What is Cardano?

Cardano is a proof-of-stake, open-source protocol that aims to enable “changemakers, innovators, and visionaries” to bring about positive global change.

The blockchain ecosystem wants to increase security, transparency, and fairness in society by redistributing power from centralized, “unaccountable” structures to individuals.

It is one of the biggest ecosystems to apply proof-of-stake successfully. This consensus mechanism is far less energy-intensive than Bitcoin’s proof-of-work algorithm.

Cardano takes pride in making sure all of the technology it develops undergoes peer review. This procedure helps the blockchain to be stable and durable, increasing the likelihood of anticipating potential pitfalls before they manifest.

Cardano price prediction

According to FX Street, Cardano could challenge swing highs in the area of $1.20. The price will probably keep rising as volume is turning in favor of the bulls, which adds an additional indication of future strength and upward momentum.

