Cardano gaining again, up 5% today: Where to buy Cardano

After an extensive period of losses culminating in expulsion from the top 5 cryptocurrencies by market cap, Cardano is back in business. It’s the biggest gainer in the top 10 today. Those who invested in it need not fret; there is hope for ADA yet (rhyme is purely coincidental). Let us introduce you to the best places to buy Cardano now.

Top places to buy Cardano now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ADA with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ADA with Binance today

What is Cardano?

Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that says its goal is to allow “changemakers, innovators and visionaries” to bring about positive global change. It is also an open-source project, which aims to “redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins to individuals” — helping to create a society that is more secure, transparent and fair. Cardano was founded back in 2017 and named after the 16th century scholar Gerolamo Cardano.

Should I buy Cardano today?

Cardano’s recent hard fork did not result in the price spike expected. If you currently own ADA, it’s best to hold it. If not, don’t rush into buying because it can reverse its gains.

Cardano price prediction

Coin Quora sets forth a bullish ADA price prediction in the range of $2.30 to $4.00. Its bearish price prediction for ADA in 2021 was $1.9 and failed to come true. Even after its gains, ADA is trading for $1.67 at the time of writing.

Cardano on social media