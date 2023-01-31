Cardano Price Prediction Looks Grim While Metacade Set To Moon

Blockchain technology is disrupting a variety of global industries through its unique ability to democratize internet ownership. Whether in crypto gaming, digital artwork, supply chain management, or cross-border finance, blockchain technology is delivering more transparency and greater control for individuals while they use online services.

Crypto investors can expect major gains over the coming years, as the Metacade and Cardano price predictions forecast the potential for returns. But in a side-by-side comparison between Cardano (ADA) and Metacade (MCADE), which is the best investment?

Metacade and Cardano show how versatile blockchain technology can be

The progress being made by projects that utilize blockchain technology has led to a new term being coined: Web3. Web3 describes a new era for the internet, in which users can regain ownership over their data and have the freedom to transact on a peer-to-peer basis.

Web3, facilitated by blockchain technology, is an all-inclusive term that includes a variety of different applications and use cases under its umbrella. The utility of blockchain technology is clear when looking at two key projects – Cardano and Metacade.

While Cardano is a layer-1 blockchain that supports the development of decentralized applications (dApps), Metacade is a dApp that can usher in the global adoption of blockchain technology due to its attractive features and unique capabilities.

What is Cardano (ADA)?

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that can deliver a high transaction throughput at a low cost to its users. It differs from earlier iterations of blockchain technology in that it improves the user experience by reducing latency and costs. Cardano is also Turing complete, which means that developers can create dApps for a wide variety of uses within the Cardano ecosystem.

The Cardano PoS protocol was one of the first instances of PoS being used. PoS is a much more cost-effective method of achieving consensus in a distributed computer system, which is a key reason why the Cardano blockchain can process transactions at a faster rate than earlier proof-of-work blockchains such as Bitcoin.

Cardano Price Prediction 2023: Will ADA reach $1?

After being lauded as a potential Ethereum-killer when it was founded in 2017, the Cardano price prediction has been suffering in the past few years. ADA reached $0.38 during its 2018 peak, and now – almost 5 years later – finds itself below this price level at less than $0.30.

The Cardano price prediction forecasts a recovery for ADA, but many investors are wondering whether it has the momentum it needs to break its previous all-time high at $3.09. For now, the Cardano price prediction looks grim, with experts expecting the token to struggle on its road back to $1.

What is Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade is a brand-new GameFi platform that is already gaining momentum. The project recently announced the beginning of its presale, in which over $4.5m was raised in the first 10 weeks. Metacade is a comprehensive play-to-earn (P2E) experience and could be a key player in driving the blockchain revolution in the global gaming industry.

In addition to offering many different P2E games in its arcade, Metacade will become a central location for Web3 users to get together, socialize, learn, and earn. The platform integrates a variety of innovative earning mechanics that could attract a major user base over the coming years.

How does MCADE work?

Metacade’s P2E arcade offers both casual and competitive gameplay. Users can earn MCADE tokens while progressing through endless levels in a wide variety of different online games, and also join ranked tournaments to compete for the chance to win major prizes paid in crypto.

One of the key additional earning mechanics offered by Metacade is the Create2Earn feature. This incentivizes knowledge-sharing between community members, as users will be rewarded with MCADE tokens for posting game reviews, sharing insights, and interacting with other users on the Metacade platform.

Metacade is also helping users to kickstart their careers in blockchain technology. Metacade’s Work2Earn mechanic will offer paid job opportunities to the community, including gig work, freelance roles, and full-time positions from 2024 onward.

Metacade Price Prediction 2023: Will MCADE reach $1?

Metacade can help to drive the expansion of blockchain technology – increasing the workforce through its Work2Earn mechanic and funding early-stage innovations through its Metagrants program.

The project itself offers an unmatched blockchain gaming experience and a host of features that will make Metacade one of the most popular dApps on the blockchain. In 2023, MCADE is expected to reach $1, which is a 50x gain from the end of the presale event.

Metacade vs. Cardano price prediction: Which crypto is worth buying?

The MCADE presale could be one of the best investment opportunities of the year. Launched at just $0.008 per token, MCADE could post gains in excess of 100x in the future as blockchain technology continues to attract users from across the globe.

The Cardano price prediction, on the other hand, looks uncertain. Investors should opt for Metacade as the Cardano price prediction is unlikely to produce anything close to 100x. For investors looking to buy into Metacade during the presale, make sure to do it quickly. The token is rising to $0.02 over the course of the event, which means there is a limited time only to buy MCADE at the best possible price.