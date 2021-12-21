CEEK VR Price (CEEK) biggest metaverse coin gainer today: here is why the coin is rising

Currently, CEEK is trading at $0.52, up 13.45% in the last 24 hours, a market cap of $390 million, and a 24-hour trading volume of $27 million.

It has a circulating supply of 744 million, however, the total supply is not provided.

What Is CEEK VR?

CEEK VR offers artists a platform for music streaming and publishing. It features artists like Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Currently, there are patented VR headsets that are available at major retailers such as Best Buy and Target. The platform also features CEEK CITY, which is a VR stage for live performance.

CEEK is the native ERC-20 token of the CEEK VR platform and it enables users to earn tokens by creating custom coins for the artists and labels, curating content for approval, creating digital merchandise, and sharing links on social media.

Why CEEK VR price is rising

Since last month’s Ellen Show the price of the CEEK coin has been rising. The show made CEEK VR the biggest mainstream promotion in crypto history.

Besides the momentum created by Ellen Show, the current price hike is also attributed to the CEEK 4D Headphones that appeared in the MoneyGram ad, which is a popular app for money transfer for those that don’t rely on bank accounts. The CEEK product in the mainstream ad brought a lot of attention to the project.

Another factor is CEEK’s announcement on December 14 that it shall start making the gift cards available for purchase.

The CEEK team is also developing their metaverse as well as preparing their land sale in CEEK City, which will easily allow the platform to possibly surpass its all-time high of $1.14.