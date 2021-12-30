Celo has been gaining value after a successful series of events, including an eToro listing. The live Celo price today is $4.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41 million. Celo is up 2.46% in the last 24 hours. Here’s everything you need to know about Celo: what is it, is it worth buying, and the top places to buy Celo before the end of 2021.

What is Celo?

Celo is a blockchain ecosystem focused on increasing cryptocurrency adoption among smartphone users. By using phone numbers as public keys, Celo hopes to introduce the world’s billions of smartphone owners, including those without banking access, to transacting in cryptocurrency. The network also allows for the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications as part of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its mainnet was launched in April 2020. Celo was originally founded by a team comprised of people from MIT, Stanford, Google, Visa, World Bank, Harvard University, and other prominent establishments.

The dedicated Celo Foundation is a non-profit which launched along with the mainnet, while the Celo Alliance for Prosperity is what the company describes as an “ecosystem of mission-aligned organizations.”

Should I buy Celo today?

Take all price predictions as the suggestion of a market expert/analyst. It’s impossible to make a completely accurate prediction. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Celo price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts the price of Celo will be at least $6.38 in 2022. It can go up to a maximum of $8 with the average price of $6.62 throughout 2022. In 2023, the price of Celo will reach a minimum of $9.48. The price of 1 Celo is expected to hit an all-time high of $14 in 2024.

