Celo is rallying, up 18% today: here’s where to buy Celo

Celo continues to rally on the second day of Celo Connect, an event taking place in Barcelona.

The event is aimed at aligning and empowering “the world’s changemakers with tools, knowledge, and inspiration to contribute to a new financial system that creates the conditions of prosperity for all.”

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Celo, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Celo now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy CELO with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy CELO with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Celo?

Celo’s main USP is its focus on smartphone users. The number of people using cryptocurrency is increasing at a far lower rate than the number of smartphone users.

Celo wants to cater to the unbanked and underbanked, who have smartphones, and to bridge the gap between the two technologies. Celo also wants to support the creation of smart contracts and dApps by harnessing the benefits of DeFi.

The Celo blockchain is mobile-optimized and calculates transaction fees automatically. It lets users pay gas fees in their currency of choice.

Should I buy Celo today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Celo price prediction

Coin Price Forecast is extremely bullish on Celo. They predict Celo will reach $12.87 by 2022 midyear and $23.47 by the end of the year.

The forecasted values for 2023 are $22.32 resp. $26.80, $35.81 and $38.62 for 2024, and $47.61 and $43.44 for 2025.

Celo on social media