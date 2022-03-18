Celsius, one of the best-known cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platforms in the world, is expanding its hackathon series, PR News Wire reported. This decision was made following the success of its recent NFT Hackathon event, which took place in Serbia.

Exploring adoption of NFTs through Celsius

The Celsius NFT Hackathon took place in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on March 5-6. Its purpose was to explore the adoption and accessibility of NFTs through the Celsius platform.

The hackathon awarded prizes worth $5,000 in total. 21 teams of designers, developers, NFT fans, artists, and gallery owners took part in it.

Easy We C00l, the team who won the event, commented through their spokesperson:

In addition to positive and creative people, mentors, excellent organizations, and gaining new contacts, we also managed to learn about the business side of the solution.

Chikn Degens, who came in second, praised the friendly atmosphere of the hackathon, calling it "well organized." According to their statement, it offered "an opportunity to meet and connect with many interesting people."

Third-ranking BlockOps were also very happy with the event. They said they had fun and met some amazing minds. They hope to be able to keep developing their hackathon idea.

Celsius co-founder and CTO Nuke Goldstein shared his view on the benefits of hackathons:

Hackathons are one way for Celsius to stay close to crypto's cutting edge. The world is changing fast, and we know that the next great talent or idea can emerge from anywhere.

The platform is actively working on organizing more hackathons worldwide to feature the latest talent and blockchain ideas.

About Celsius

Celsius helps its clients, who number more than a million across the globe, achieve financial independence. This is made possible via instant low-cost loans and a compounding yield service accessible both on mobile and desktop.

Celsius is a blockchain-based feeless platform created on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the community and customers. Membership in the platform gives access to customized financial services that are otherwise unavailable through conventional financial institutions.