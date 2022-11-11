Centurion launches World Cup challenge with $3.2m jackpot

Centurion Invest, a crypto exchange and Web3 ecosystem, has launched the online “Guess the Champion” Centurion Football Tournament 2022 challenge, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Fans can buy and hold tokens of their favorite teams

While fans cheer for their favorite teams in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, they can buy and hold fan tokens and use them towards the $3.2 million Big Jackpot, which will be distributed among users that also traded on the exchange or vetted for the World Cup champion.

Free one-month subscription on BEIN Connect

Centurion Invest is giving all new members a free one-month subscription to BEIN Connect so they can watch and take part in the competition from the comfort of their homes.

BEIN will feature all 64 matches of the World Cup 2022 live across two dozen MENA countries. Coverage will be available in English, Arabic, and French, in 4K and HD on seven dedicated channels.

Contests to win more crypto

Throughout the championship, the exchange and web3 ecosystem will be adding more contests to win crypto apart from the jackpot and other exciting prizes. Fans will have more extras to choose from after the initial group phases.

Competition rules

Centurion Invest issues 32 coins, with each one representing a team. Each coin will be worth 100,000, coming to a total amount of 3,200,000.

The competition page has a section where users can buy the respective coins after listing. Each coin’s issue price is 1.00 USDT.

Every user is eligible to participate with a subscription limit of 1,000 USDT for a single team user. The user’s subscription amount will go toward the prize pool of the World Cup event. The pool will be distributed among the users who make an accurate prediction of the winning team.