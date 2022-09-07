CEX.IO named Most Trusted crypto exchange platform by IBM

Crypto exchange platform CEX.IO has been named the most trusted and safest of its kind in the UK in the International Business Magazine (IMB) Annual Awards, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

It is a global ecosystem of services and products linking businesses and people to DeFi and the cryptocurrency economy.

Promoting an open financial ecosystem

Since it was founded, CEX.IO has been working to promote an open financial ecosystem, adhering to rigorous industry and compliance standards. It recently rejoined CryptoUK, an industry association of which the exchange was an original founding member.

Members of CryptoUK are active in improving business practices, educating UK policy initiatives, and aligning policy positions.

Jonathan Wykes, CEX.IO Managing Director for the UK and Europe, said:

It is a true honor to be recognized as digital asset industry leaders by International Business Magazine, especially in the UK, where our head office is located. Against the background of volatile markets, CEX.IO has remained true to its commitment to operational excellence, transparency, and institutional-grade security on the award-winning platform. We are certain that, as a crypto exchange with a tradition, we can keep guiding seasoned and new investors along their crypto asset journeys.

He added:

We are grateful to IBM for the recognition and relish the chance to work with new UK-based crypto investors in the future.

Numerous industry accolades

This year, CEX.IO has received a number of industry awards.

It was listed by Forbes as a Top 20 Best Global Crypto Exchange, ranked the 9th Best Cryptocurrency Exchange by CryptoCompare, recognized as the Best Exchange in the 2022 Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards, and named ”Best Overall DeFi Platform” in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards.