Chainlink Automation launches on Arbitrum One

Chainlink Automation will make it easier for developers to build dApps on Arbitrum One.

COTI and Armadillo, Cask, and DeFiEdge have already integrated Chainlink Automation.

Arbitrum One is an optimistic rollup for the Ethereum blockchain.

Arbitrum One developers now have access to Chainlink Automation

Chainlink, the most widely used oracle services provider, and Arbitrum announced the launch of Chainlink Automation on Arbitrum One on Wednesday, December 14th.

This latest cryptocurrency news comes as some projects, including COTI and Armadillo, Cask, and DeFiEdge, have integrated Chainlink Automation into their dApps to reliably trigger key smart contract functions on Arbitrum One.

Chainlink revealed that it has helped drive the rapid growth of the DeFi ecosystem on Arbitrum One. with the launch of Chainlink Automation on Arbitrum One, developers can now access reliable and performant automation to help them build advanced decentralised applications .

Developers would be able to take advantage of a decentralised network of nodes that monitor smart contracts and then execute functions using Chainlink’s battle-tested transaction manager, which takes care of nonce-management, gas spikes, and network re-orgs, the team added.

While commenting on this latest development, Niki Ariyasinghe, Head of Blockchain Partnerships at Chainlink Labs, said;

“We’re excited to support the Arbitrum ecosystem with the native integration of Chainlink Automation, enabling developers to build highly scalable and low-cost smart contract applications that are automated end to end. With the enhanced uptime and security guarantees provided by Chainlink Automation, Arbitrum developers can build the next generation of decentralized applications and help reliably scale the Web3 ecosystem.”

Developers can now build advanced dApps on Arbitrum One

The teams explained that Arbitrum One is an optimistic rollup for Ethereum that powers high-throughput, low-cost dApps, while Chainlink Automation is a smart contract automation solution.

Combining these two makes it possible for developers to build advanced, feature-rich dApps that can scale at an ever-lower cost.

A.J. Warner, Chief Strategy Officer of Offchain Labs, added that;

“DeFi apps have experienced tremendous growth on the Arbitrum One, which allows them to scale in a secure manner. Similarly, Chainlink Automation helps dApps reliably scale by enabling them to automate DevOps and maintenance tasks without having to rely on centralized scripts or worry about single points of failure.”

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications.

Offchain Labs is a venture-backed and Princeton-founded company that is behind Arbitrum, a suite of scaling technologies for Ethereum. Arbitrum is the leading scaling provider for Ethereum and has two live chains — Arbitrum One, the scaling solution of choice for DeFi and NFTs and Arbitrum Nova, the newly announced gaming and social platform.