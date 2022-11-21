Chainlink (LINK/USD) is now in imminent danger of plunging to a new low in the year. That was after the cryptocurrency lost the support of $6, a crucial level it has held since May. The cryptocurrency exchanges hands at $5.75. This is not the lowest price in the year, giving hopes that it could still defend the support. However, going by the price action, a breakout has already occurred, and a bear market is likely to continue.

Chainlink Labs did its part to counter the risks brought by the collapse of FTX. On November 10, the team launched a proof-of-reserve product to address future trust issues. The PoR product will help verify the asset reserves of the centralised exchange, its cross-chain collateral, and off-chain bank account balances. It also helps to check the exchange’s real-world asset reserves. As a transparency measure, Chainlink seems to heed the increased calls for reserve disclosure. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has previously backed the disclosure following the collapse of FTX.

Despite the move meant to reassure investors, LINK has succumbed to the bear market. The monthly high of nearly $9.5 has since been followed by a nearly halving of the cryptocurrency price.

LINK price outlook as weakness mounts below $6

LINK/USD Chart by TradingView

A clear breakout zone at $6 support occurred on the daily chart, confirming a bear market for LINK. The RSI is yet to hit oversold levels, implying that LINK has room to fall further. Should bulls fail to arrest the decline and take LINK back to $6, the next level to watch would be $4.5.

When to buy LINK?

The market is very bearish for Chainlink token. A breakout to the downside at the support and a weak crypto sentiment reinforces a bearish bias.

It is not yet time to buy Chainlink until it settles at suitable support. A potential recovery to or above $6 could attract buyers. Otherwise, investors should consider buying LINK at $4.5 based on prevailing price action and sentiment.

