PwC is now a technology integration & development partner of Chainlink Labs.

The strategic joint business collaboration targets accelerating enterprise adoption of blockchain technology.

Companies looking to tap into the blockchain economy will leverage Chainlink’s infrastructure and technology.

Chainlink developer Chainlink Labs and PwC Germany have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of enterprise blockchain.

The joint business relationship will see Chainlink Labs provide support to mainstream companies that currently work with PwC Germany but are yet to integrate with the blockchain economy.

Suppporting enterprise adoption of blockchain technology

According to details in a press release sent to CoinJournal, Chainlink Labs will help empower these companies in relation to development of smart contracts and node infrastructure deployment. On the other hand, PwC will offer “strong technical expertise” and help ensure the onboarding is fully compliant with applicable regulatory laws.

The goal is to help organizations and enterprises develop and deploy bespoke blockchain solutions that leverage Chainlink’s technology for productivity and profitability.

Companies can leverage Chainlink technology to develop and run smart contracts and nodes. Source. Chainlink Labs Dimitri Gross, the head of Technology Interest Group for Digital Assets and Crypto at PwC Germany, said.

“PwC Germany and Chainlink Labs aim to help accelerate enterprise adoption of blockchain technology in key enterprise sectors such as capital markets, ushering in a new era of transactional security, transparency, and efficiency.”

PwC Germany’s footprint in the blockchain space encompasses multiple in-house solutions, including Blockchain Explorer and Transaction Analyzer (BETA), Tokenization Framework, Smart Contract Formal Verification Framework, and Digital Asset Valuation Model.

The platform also provides several blockchain-focused services, including technology assessment, ecosystem management, and blockchain consulting.