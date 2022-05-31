Chains.com Unveils Deep Space Society – a Million Free Unique NFTs on Polygon

Tel Aviv, Israel, 31st May, 2022, Chainwire

Chains.com, a multi-product MetaFi blockchain startup is celebrating the 500,000 users milestone by launching Deep Space Society – a collection of unique 1,000,000 NFTs designed by the Ukrainian artist, Kateryna Otian.

The NFTs will be “airdropped” to qualifying Chains.com account holders at zero cost, beginning June 1st, 2022. Users can secure their Deep Space Society NFT allocation today by following the instructions published on Chains’ blog .

“With nearly 500,000 accounts on the platform, Chains is growing fast and we want to show our gratitude to our early adopters,” said Anderson Mccutcheon, Chains.com Founder and CEO.

“Meeting the requirements for an NFT allocation is easy for even the most novice Chains users and we expect hundreds of thousands to qualify and grab a unique NFT within the first week”.

Chains users who have at least 200k vCHA, which can be obtained for free by setting up the account, will be eligible for participating and receiving the unique Deep Space Society NFT by Chains.

“We are committed to a MetaFi roadmap that bridges the gap between Web3 and CeFi, and this is the first step towards delivering on that vision” – added Anderson Mccutcheon .

Deep Space Society NFTs are allocated based on meeting preset criteria and are distributed in batches of 50,000 on a weekly basis. NFT holders will see it linked to their Chains.com account and are able to use the design as an avatar on the platform’s future products.

Ahead of the NFT drop, Chains has also been forging ahead with updates to the platform and the website is now available in four languages: English, Spanish, Russian and Chinese.

More than a third of the people in the world are now able to navigate the Chains.com website in their native language.

About the Founders

Anderson Mccutcheon, a former Riot Games and Stars Group executive, as well as an IDF Unit 8200 veteran, comes from a diverse technological and marketing background. A blockchain industry pioneer, Anderson co-founded Unicoin and Synereo and specialized in algorithm development for real-time thermochemical control systems.

Assaf Patir, the Chains Chief Economist, holds two PhDs, one in Economics from Northwestern University and another in Physics from the Weitzmann Institute of Science. Assaf’s specialty field is Macroeconomics and he currently holds the position of Chief Economist at the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute.

About Chains

Chains, a Seychelles International Business Company, was founded in 2020 with the vision to simplify the cryptocurrency and NFT experience for non-technical users. The company is developing a set of retail-friendly products and services that are designed to seamlessly interact with multiple blockchains. Chains’ immediate roadmap includes the Launchpad, Exchange, Prism, and the Chains Marketplace.

For interview opportunities contact [email protected] .

Contacts

Chains Online Services Ltd. CEO, Anderson Mccutcheon, [email protected]