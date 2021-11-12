The feature will see customers get NOW tokens valued at 0.1% of every transaction amount

There’s a standard limit of 1000 NOW tokens per month

ChangeNOW has announced a new cashback feature that aims to reward the exchange’s premium customers, the firm said in a press release.

Premium membership grants a more personalized and smooth experience.

ChangeNow, a non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange service, detailed in a press release a new cashback feature. It aims to reward premium customers whenever they transact on the platform.

ChangeNOW’s PR chief Mike Ermolaev said in the press release:

“With this new feature we wanted to show that we value our customers’ loyalty and wish to reward them for staying with us.The feature will be available for signed up users only. However, the general crypto exchanges will still remain registration-free. ”

What’s in the ChangeNOW reward?

In this loyalty rewards program, users will receive the exchange’s native crypto token NOW, calculated as a small percentage of the transaction amount in each swap.

“Each transaction is going to bring back 0.1% of the exchanged amount in NOW tokens with the standard limit of 1000 NOW per month,” ChangeNOW said in the statement.

Registered users can easily access the new feature by logging into their personal account, and navigating to the benefits tab.

According to ChangeNOW, the section allows customers to see their cashback history, which includes their reward balances and current accrual rate. The system also includes a calculator that one can use to calculate expected profit from various transaction amounts.

Other than the cashback program, customers are set to benefit from a new security feature targeted at helping users check how secure the wallets they want to interact with are.

The “AML address verification” service is available at 30 NOW tokens and will see users designate wallets as secure, suspicious, or dangerous.

ChangeNOW is one of the most popular crypto platforms for crypto swaps, is available registration-free, and has no hidden fees.

Customers can access the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Cardano, and Solana. Some of the top crypto pairs are BTC to ETH, ETH to BTC, BTC to DOGE, and DOGE to BTC. As well as accessing the crypto service via its website, users can easily trade tokens via iOS and Android mobile apps.