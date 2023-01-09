Charles Hoskinson’s new hospital will accept Cardano for payments: ADA soars by 15%

Cardano will be accepted at Charles Hoskinson’s new hospital.

ADA is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The cryptocurrency market is off to a flying start this week.

ADA outperforms the other major cryptocurrencies

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson announced the launch of his new hospital called “Hoskinson Health & Wellness Clinic.” The clinic will accept payments for its services in ADA, the native token of the Cardano ecosystem.

This latest cryptocurrency news saw ADA soar by more than 15% in the last 24 hours, making it the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap today.

At press time, the price of Cardano stands at $0.3263 and could rally higher soon. The broader cryptocurrency market is off to an excellent start this week. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands at $849 billion, up by nearly 3% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, is up by roughly 2% today and is finally trading above the $17k resistance level.

Key levels to watch

The ADA/USD 4-hour chart is bullish, as Cardano has been performing well over the last few days. The technical indicators show that ADA is currently outperforming the broader market.

The MACD line is deep within the positive zone, indicating that the bulls are currently in charge. The 14-day RSI of 84 shows that ADA is currently close to the overbought region.

If the rally continues, ADA could surge past the first major resistance level at $0.3443 before the end of the day. The second major resistance level above $0.370 could be hard to surpass in the near term.

The bears might regain slight control of the market if the bulls run out of steam. If that happens, ADA could drop below the first major support level at $0.2921 over the coming hours.

