Chibi Clash, a fantasy web3 gaming universe, has announced the completion of a private fundraising round for $3 million. The funding round was led by some notable angels and venture funds.

According to the press release shared with CoinJournal, Chibi Clash said the funding round secures the initial capital ahead of an upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO).

Chibi Clash said the funding round was joined by Alliance, Genblock Capital, Jump Capital, C² Ventures, Kyros Ventures, NGC Fund, PANONY, PetRock Capital, Polygon Ventures, Shima Capital, Avocado DAO, Rainmaker Games and several other major funds and DAOs. Key angels include Nick Chong, Jack Teoh, Santiago Santos, Cozomo de’ Medici, Peter Ing and more.

Urvit Goel, VP of Games BD at Polygon Ventures, commented that;

“Chibi Clash is creating one of a kind web3 gaming universe driven by fun and addictive PvP gaming experiences. We are excited to be on this journey with Chibi Clash and fully support their development of a groundbreaking play-and-earn gaming ecosystem on Polygon.”

Chibi Clash is spearheaded by a team of gaming industry veterans from companies such as Zynga, EA, Funcom and Bandai Namco. The team is building a web3 gaming universe centred around its flagship auto battler game.

Chibi Clash said it would have a multi-phased gaming road map that would lay out its numerous plans, including a built-for-web3 social gaming experience, idle NFT gameplay, guild leaderboard competitions and an NFT marketplace for in-game items accepting CLASH tokens. The team will also unveil extra play-to-own features soon.

Ted Mui, Founder of Chibi Clash, concluded that;

“We are thrilled to be working with amazing investors who share our vision in web3 gaming. Coming from the mobile gaming world, I believe web3 gaming has the potential to disrupt the gaming ecosystem by creating value for players and collectors. We are still in the early stages of web3, and with Chibi Clash, I believe we can build a fun and sustainable play-to-own ecosystem that will appeal to both traditional gamers and crypto enthusiasts alike.”

Chibi Clash aims to create a robust gaming economy where players can collect, earn, and compete with their NFTs.