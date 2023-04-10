Chiliz Price Recoils as JUV, Alpine, ATM, OG fan tokens slip

Chiliz price drifted sideways on Monday as the price of key fan token dropped sharply. The CHZ token was trading at $0.1297, where it has been in the past few days. This price is about 37% above the lowest level this year and ~26% above March’s low.

Fan token prices retreat

Chiliz is a leading platform in the blockchain industry. It is a unique platform in the entertainment and sports industry. Its primary platform is known as Socios, which helps people trade fan tokens of some of the biggest teams in the world.

Chiliz also provides a smart contract platform that makes it possible for teams to build fan tokens.Today, data compiled by Fan Market Cap shows that there are 82 fan tokens that have a combined market cap of more than $382 million.

In most periods, Chiliz tends to do well when fan tokens are rising. In the past few days, some fan tokens have done well, with OG’s token jumping by over 257%. Other top fan tokens like Manchester City and Alpine have risen by 16% and 51%, respectively in the past 7 days.

However, most of these tokens are some of the worst performers in the past 24 hours. OG price has dropped by 20% in the past 24 hours while Alpine, Arsenal, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid have dropped by double-digits in the same period.

Another reason why the CHZ price is struggling is that the overall volume has dropped in the past few days. The token’s volume jumped to a high of 319.85 million on April 8, the highest level since February 22. This volume has dropped to ~83 million on Monday.

Chiliz price prediction

So, is it worth it buy Chiliz ? The daily chart shows that the CHZ price has been in a tight range in the past few days. This price is consolidating at the 50-day and 25-day moving averages. It has moved above the ascending trendline that connects the lowest level since June last year. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the key level at 60.

Therefore, the token will likely remain in this range for a while and then retest the ascending trendline at $0.10. A move above the key resistance at $0.1432 will invalidate the bearish view.

