Chingari short video app partners with Fashion TV

Chingari, India’s most popular short and fastest-growing short video app, has reached an exclusive partnership with Fashion TV (FTV), the world’s leading fashion and lifestyle broadcasting television channel, CoinJournal learned from a press release.

A historic precedent

Fashion TV has never partnered with a short video app before. The agreement will allow Chingari, which is powered by the GARI token for exclusive content, to exclusively play Fashion TV content.

FTV and GARI have launched another project too: 100 Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs). NFT holders will get access to Fashion Metaverse, exclusive FTV parties and fashion shows, and much more.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder of Chingari app commented:

We are extremely happy to announce the partnership of Chingari, powered by GARI and Fashion TV. The partnership will be mutually beneficial for both the brands with Chingari getting exclusive rights to play Fashion TV content on its platform. Further, the all exclusive 100 GARI Panda NFTs and Fashion TV NFTs, GARI Panda NFTs will turn out to be a goldrush for the artists and celebrities across the globe.

Michel Adam Lisowski, President of FTV added:

The partnership aligns with our vision to make accessible our premium content from the fashion industry’s most successful designers, models, photographers to everyone. The Fashion TV- GARI Panda NFTs is another exciting offer to the community wherein the early adopters could churn out crazy payouts.