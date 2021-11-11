Chromia is up 459%: here’s where to buy

Chromia is an open source public blockchain with the motto Power to the People. The live Chromia price today is $1.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $1.6 billion. Chromia is up 39.13% in the last 24 hours.

What is CHR

Chromia is a Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchain solution. It was founded by Swedish company Chromaway AB, which launched the Chroma token (CHR) in May 2019. The company adapted the technology behind the Chromia blockchain from an earlier technology called ‘Postchain’, which was a solution for their enterprise clients.

Should I buy CHR today?

Chromia is under active development and its creators aim to deliver enhanced features and data handling and storage capabilities to decentralized applications. It shows great promise.

CHR price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts Chromia’s price will drop to $1.163 in a year, making it a bad near-term investment. However, their 5-year forecast is that it will increase to $2.6 per token, more than twice what it is worth now.

CHR on social media