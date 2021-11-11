Chromia is up 459%: here’s where to buy
Chromia is an open source public blockchain with the motto Power to the People. The live Chromia price today is $1.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $1.6 billion. Chromia is up 39.13% in the last 24 hours.
Top places to buy CHR now
Binance
Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.
What is CHR
Chromia is a Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchain solution. It was founded by Swedish company Chromaway AB, which launched the Chroma token (CHR) in May 2019. The company adapted the technology behind the Chromia blockchain from an earlier technology called ‘Postchain’, which was a solution for their enterprise clients.
Should I buy CHR today?
Chromia is under active development and its creators aim to deliver enhanced features and data handling and storage capabilities to decentralized applications. It shows great promise.
CHR price prediction
Wallet Investor predicts Chromia’s price will drop to $1.163 in a year, making it a bad near-term investment. However, their 5-year forecast is that it will increase to $2.6 per token, more than twice what it is worth now.
CHR on social media
Look! @hankhero, accepted an award from @nyteknik in behalf of Chromia for being one of the best startups in Sweden 🦾
We share this milestone with our community who supported us all throughout 🙏🏻
Check it out on Instagram and don't forget to follow us➡️ https://t.co/y3A3GUlO9X pic.twitter.com/goEG768tdX
— Chromia | Power to the Public (@Chromia) October 30, 2021