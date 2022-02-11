Coinbase Prime will power the new separately managed account ONE Digital SMA, the companies announced.

Brett Tejpaul, the head of Coinbase Institutional, said in a press release that the partnership with One River Digital will help the two firms “meet clients' evolving needs."

One River Digital Asset Management and leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have partnered to launch a new institutional-grade, separately managed account (SMA) for wealth managers and other institutional investors, according to a press release published Friday.

ONE Digital SMA will be powered by Coinbase Prime will offer a suite of digital asset investment strategies and services, which wealth managers can easily and directly access, the two firms said in a statement.

The platform also offers “an early look at the future of asset management in a financial system transitioning to blockchain-enabled infrastructure,” they added.

ONE Digital SMA, according to Coinbase, is for wealth managers intent on giving their clients direct exposure to crypto investing. The account will offer complete transparency and comes with other features such as staking.

Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional, noted that the launch of the SMA has come at a time digital asset owners were increasingly moving away from research to digital implementation. In 2022, he added, customers were more inclined towards holding their digital assets in segregated accounts they control.

He also remarked that clients were more after investment management services that offer the same quality as that which they are accustomed to in legacy markets.

The new offering will be crucial to meeting clients’ evolving needs and demands, the Coinbase executive noted.

“ONE Digital SMA is the best of both worlds – it delivers market-leading access and secure custody via Coinbase Prime and institutional grade investment products and services from One River Digital,” Tejpaul said.

One River Digital Asset Management is a leading asset manager with approximately $2.5 billion in institutional assets. The firm launched its services in 2013.