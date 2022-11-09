Coinbase, Tether, and Circle deny exposure to Alameda and FTX

Several crypto firms have come out to distance themselves with exposure to FTX crypto exchange and its sister firm Alameda amid the financial crisis facing the two firms. This comes after calls from the crypto community for transparency to let users know if there is any risk.

Tether’s Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ardoino has come out to clarify via Twitter that the Stablecoin issuer does not have exposure to either FTX or Alameda. Replying to Wu Blockchain’s tweet that said “Circle and Tether should disclose more of their financial relationship with FTX Alameda to let users know if it’s a risk,” Paolo tweeted said:

“To be clear: #Tether does not have any exposure to FTX or Alameda. 0. Null. Maybe is time to look elsewhere. Sorry guys. Try again.”

Similarly Circle’s CEO Jeremy Allaire took to Twitter to clarify that Circle also does not have any exposure to FTX or Alameda. In his tweet, Jeremy said:

“Circle has no material exposure to FTX and Alameda. FTX has been a customer of Circle Payment APIs for the past 18 months, providing card and ACH services for customer transactions. Circle’s crypto payments beta product uses FTX and other exchanges, for BTC/ETH liquidity.”

Coinbase confirms no exposure despite its shares dropping

The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, also took the opportunity to assure customers that the crypto exchange has no material exposure to FTX crypto exchange or its native token FTT. The exchange tweeted saying:

“Second, Coinbase doesn’t have any material exposure to FTX or FTT (and no exposure to Alameda).”

Despite the assurance from the exchange’s CEO, Coinbase’s shares started the day with a −1.75 (3.45%) drop.