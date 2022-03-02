The listing is a leap towards financially empowering creators, Chingari CEO said

India’s first social cryptocurrency GARI announced its listing on the country’s leading crypto exchange CoinDCX in a press release earlier today.

With over 35 million users in India, the native token of video sharing platform Chingari previously made headlines after trading tokens worth $100 million within 24 hours of going live.

The token is listed in various leading exchanges in the world including Kucoin, MEXC, Bitmart, Zebpay, Huobi, FTX and the decentralised exchange Raydium.

GARI’s latest listing on CoinDCX will enable another avenue for the exchange’s 10 million users to access one of the largest projects on the Solana blockchain. The listing will also allow GARI to improve its liquidation and pursue its ambitions of penetration into wider global communities.

GARI’s parent project Chingari is India’s fastest growing short-video app, supported by prominent crypto Venture Capitalists including Alameda research and Republic Capital.

Speaking on the CoinDCX listing, Mr Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-founder Chingari said:

“This listing is a huge moment for us as it will allow the creators from every nook and corner of the world to trade the GARI token. This has come as a giant leap towards our goal of financially empowering creators on our short video app, Chingari, who have largely been ignored by the global short app platforms.”

Chingari rewards creators with GARI tokens whenever they create a video on the application and allows influencers to earn via their content through three options: watch-2-earn, engage-2-earn and play-2-earn.

GARI prides itself on being a disruptive force in the creator economy as the token is focused on enabling creators to monetize their content on the blockchain. The listing on CoinDCX has been facilitated to cater to the ever-growing demands of millions of creators across the globe, the press release stated.