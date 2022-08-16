AAX is now recognised as one of the top 20 most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

AAX is now one of the leading digital asset exchanges in the world, according to recent reports by CoinGecko and CryptoCompare.

In July, CryptoCompare acknowledged the increase in AAX’s spot trading volume, while CoinGecko ranked AAX as one of the top 20 and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges.

CryptoCompare is an FCA-authorised and regulated global leader in digital asset data. Meanwhile, CoinGecko is a leading data aggregation platform for the crypto market.

CryptoCompare’s latest Exchange Review, published in July 2022, revealed that AAX is the second-largest exchange by spot trading volume. This latest development came after AAX saw a 285% surge in spot trading volume in 2022.

In July 2022, the digital asset exchange recorded $57.2 billion in volume, a 26.5% rise from June. The surge in trading volume came despite the ongoing bear market.

CoinGecko awarded AAX a Trust Score of 8, which indicates an increase. The new score shows that AAX is now ranked as a 3-star Certified Ethereum Professional (CEP) Exchange.

According to CoinGecko’s ranking metre, AAX scored favourably in terms of liquidity, scale, cybersecurity, API coverage, and the availability of a senior leadership team. CoinGecko also recognised AAX as a crypto exchange that is yet to experience security/functional issues that can potentially affect a user’s fund safety.

The AAX team believes that the launch of its recent bug bounty program on HackenProof has significantly improved the platform’s trust score.

Ben Caselin, VP of Global Marketing and Head of Research & Strategy at AAX commented that;

“Trust has always been one of AAX’s core principles, along with security, integrity, and performance. Fully delivering on these principles takes time and constant improvement. It is great to see our achievements reflected in CoinGecko’s ranking as we continue to enhance our technological capability and services for our users.”

AAX is a top-tier digital assets exchange that caters to a global audience, with a vision of bringing the benefits of digital assets to everyone.

The exchange currently has over three million users in more than 160 countries. AAX claims it is the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin.