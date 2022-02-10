Concordium lists native token on BitGlobal and Bitfinex

Concordium, a public, proof-of-stake blockchain with a built-in identification layer to meet the regulatory requirements, has officially listed its native token CCD on leading crypto exchanges Bitfinex and BitGlobal, Invezz learned from a press release.

Trading opens on February 10 and 11

CCD token trading will open on Bitfinex starting at 10:00 AM CET on February 10, 2022. Trading on BitGlobal will open on February 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM CET.

Suite of advanced trading features

Founded a decade ago, Bitfinex is one of the world’s oldest crypto trading platforms. It offers a suite of highly advanced and diversified trading features, charting tools, and unparalleled support. BitGlobal offers a user-friendly digital asset ecosystem with increased liquidity and tighter security measures of international standards.

BitGlobal is designed to enable every user to trade, participate, or contribute to the digital assets ecosystem with ease.

Trade CCD for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether

Users of both exchanges will be able to exchange CCD for BTC, ETH, and USDT. At first, the exchanges will only support spot trading of the token. The blockchain will bring CCD to more exchanges moving forward, thereby increasing the liquidity of the token and enabling its wider utilization.

Key to blockchain interaction

As the native token of the Concordium platform, CCD is key to blockchain interaction. It can be used to pay for applications via the blockchain’s technology and to pay transaction fees to the validator nodes that secure the network and process transactions. These fees are euro-stable, known in advance, and deterministic.

Classified as payment token by regulator

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority has classified CCD as a payment token. This means it can be used to settle transactions on-chain, for collateralization, and for all other use-cases applicable in Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

The CCD token will power different ecosystems built on Concordium, lending a special focus on innovation and regulated DeFi as well as decentralized fintech.

A fair governance structure

The Concordium Foundation will develop and implement a fair governance structure that allows the project to evolve over time. Ultimately, CCD holders will possess the right to vote on-chain in Concordium’s decentralized governance.