Copper launchpad to host YGG SEA token IDO

The Copper launchpad will host the upcoming initial DEX Offering (IDO) of YGG subDAO Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia’s governance token $SEA, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Auction to run from May 9 to May 14

The $SEA governance token auction will begin on Copper at 15:00 UTC on May 9 and run through May 14. The token’s supply is capped at one billion, 7.5% of which (75 million) has been allocated to the IDO public sale. The bids will start at $0.50 per SEA.

Irene Umar, cofounder of YGG SEA, thanked the gaming community for helping them achieve this milestone:

The IDO is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appreciate our community’s unconditional support. We are where we are because of the community and we would like the community to own a piece of YGG SEA through the IDO. DYOR, all I can say: what you see today is just the beginning of what will unfold in the coming months.

Making liquidity bootstrapping easy

Since community is at the core of YGG SEA, the guild is committed to giving everyone the opportunity and time to participate in the IDO in a fair and transparent manner.

Copper launchpad is the user-friendliest, most decentralized way to take part in Balancer’s Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools, enabling unbiased distribution of tokens for all stakeholders.

$SEA allows community members to whitelist opportunities for GameFi as well as non-GameFi NFTs. It also gives them the right to vote on governance proposals, ecosystem reward allocations, and the best features or rewards for community needs.

The launch on Copper allows impartial token distribution, price discovery in real time, and open and permissionless participation.

YGG SEA is the leading gaming guild in the region

The YGG subDAO has invested in almost 80 projects since November 2021. A large number of games will be introduced in 2022, while ten have already become accessible to guild members. YGG SEA has offices in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

What is Copper?

Copper is an open, transparent, and user-friendly way to participate in Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools.

Liquidity and price discovery for an idea can be easily bootstrapped by any community. Copper is on a mission to help make LBPs accessible for everyone.