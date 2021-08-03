CORGI’s daily appreciation of 42,000% is eye-watering even by crypto standards. Here’s where to buy the viral meme coin.

At the time of writing, Corgidoge (CORGI) has experienced a 42,000% price surge today according to CoinMarketCap. Even in the crypto world, where 100+% rallies are commonplace, an upside move like this will always turn heads. CORGI hit a daily high of $0.004369 this morning, and traders are wondering whether it will spike again.

If you want to buy CORGI today to capitalise on these once-in-a-blue-moon numbers, continue reading to find the best place to buy Corgidoge.

How & where to buy Corgidoge in the UK and elsewhere

Corgidoge is available on several decentralised exchanges, but we recommend that our readers avoid these sites if they can. Decentralised exchanges, or DEXs, are almost always unregulated. This means that invested funds could be at serious risk of fraud, scams, and hacks, and that investors will have little recourse in the event of any of these.

To help you avoid these pitfalls, we’ve shortlisted two of the top regulated brokers and exchanges below. Sign up with one of these to begin investing in the most popular cryptocurrencies safely today. Once you have funded your account, you’ll be able to access the market and make your first trade.

What is Corgidoge?

Corgidoge is yet another Dogecoin spinoff, aiming to displace DOGE from the top of the meme coin ladder. Most would-be usurpers aim to “out-cute” Dogecoin, and Corgidoge takes this approach. CORGI eschews the Shiba Inu breed and instead employs a Corgi as its mascot, leveraging the Queen of England’s favourite type of pup to capture the hearts of investors.

Corgidoge does also have some incidental functions on top of its inherent memeability. CORGI has plans to implement exchange and e-commerce platforms, reportedly with the goal of reducing inequalities between different currencies and countries. Apparently, there is even a real estate purchasing function in the pipeline for Corgidoge.

Should I buy CORGI today?

Corgidoge is today’s biggest gainer in the whole crypto market according to CoinMarketCap, and as such it will naturally become a potential investment for many in the space. Launched in May, the token’s price largely remained flat until last week, when it experienced its first major price spike.

Today’s rally has taken CORGI to $0.0001708 at the time of writing, and this price is significantly lower than the all-time high of $0.00000113, recorded on 27 July. Should CORGI rally again, it could very well reclaim these heights, and the current price would yield a handsome return if this were to happen.