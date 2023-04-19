Corite to host British rapper Central Cee’s hits NFTs sale

Corite is a Web3 engagement platform designed to help artists raise funds.

Corite has raised over $1 million for its artists through Fan Campaigns so far.

It currently has over 100,000 users.

Corite, the Swedish music-tech startup, will host a sale of NFTs that let fans get a share of British rapper Central Cee’s hits. The seller is top producer Young Chencs and the sale will include hits such as 6-For-6 and Little Bit of This.

The sale will be done using NFTs, and a presale will be offered for the most loyal and active fans on April 26. Through exclusive “Missions,” Fans will be able to earn Fan Power and exchange the accumulated Fan Power for access to the presale.

What is Corite?

Corite is a Web3 fan engagement platform that allows artists, both new and established, to raise funds for their music releases solely through the help of their fans. Corite assists artists with promotion, community building, and music distribution without taking their IP rights or the lion’s share of their revenue.

The project is well-known for its collaborations with world-renowned DJ Alan Walker, Beyoncé and Usher producer Rico Love, and Disney star Emery Kelly.

Corite’s CO Blockchain platform

Corite’s CO Blockchain platform already has over 100,000 users. Absolutely any artist can fill out the application on Corite’s website and get a chance to get initial funding and marketing support from Corite, as well as help with further Mission creation.

A Mission is a task that an artist or Corite wants to reward for its value or its creativity. It could be making sure that more people hear a new song, designing an artist’s logo, or making a TikTok dance. The sky’s the limit, and it will vary from artist to artist and from time to time.

That’s what Young Chencs, the creative force behind the Central Cee tracks in the collection, and Emelie Olsson, a female entrepreneur, Forbes 30 under 30 honoree, and COO and co-founder of Corite, said about this mutual initiative.

Young Chencs says:

“Giving the listeners an opportunity to put their money into music is a game-changing thing for me. It can be hard to make a living as an artist, so this is a great opportunity for artists and producers.”