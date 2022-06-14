CortexDAO Listed on MEXC Global

George Town, Cayman Islands, 14th June, 2022, Chainwire

CortexDAO, a DeFi index platform, announced today it has listed its CXD token on the MEXC Exchange. CXD is now available in a USDT trading pair to MEXC’s over 6 million users, with the launch of CortexDAO’s Convex Index right around the corner.

The CXD token can be locked to earn vlCXD and receive the full benefits of CortexDAO. So far, roughly 24% of the circulating supply has been locked for an average of 1.54 years. These lockers earn fee distributions, protocol boosts, and voting power.

“With our upcoming launch of the Convex Index, it’s important we increase the reach of CXD. Listing on MEXC is an important step for the growth of CortexDAO.” – Will Shahda, CortexDAO Founder and Core Contributor

The MEXC listing is CortexDAO’s first centralized exchange listing. Previously, CXD was only available on the decentralized exchange Curve.fi.

CortexDAO aims to make it simple for users to get diversified exposure to complex DeFi protocols. Their upcoming launch of the Convex Index focuses on the Curve/Convex ecosystem, providing broad exposure to Convex-boosted Curve pools.

About CXD

The CXD token is the backbone of CortexDAO governance. CXD can be locked to earn fee distributions, protocol boost, and voting power. These three token features work together so users, voters, and DAO members align to improve the performance of the protocol. CXD is currently available on MEXC and Curve.

View the token on CoinGecko.

About CortexDAO

CortexDAO makes it simple for users to diversify their exposure to complex DeFi protocols by purchasing DeFi index tokens. The Convex Index is the first index token from CortexDAO and it will give users exposure to Curve/Convex ecosystem. An integral part of the DeFi industry, the Curve/Convex ecosystem commands over $6 billion of TVL, and is known for its high barrier of entry.

Learn more about CortexDAO.

About MEXC Global

MEXC Exchange, established in 2018, is one of the top 10 global exchanges listed on CoinMarketCap, a global cryptocurrency market site, and is used by more than 6 million users in 200 countries. On the exchange, it is possible to pay for cryptocurrency through Visa and Mastercard, and it has grown rapidly by supporting the DeFi ecosystem.

Learn more about MEXC Global.

Contacts

CortexDAO Founder and Core Contributor, Will Shahda, [email protected]