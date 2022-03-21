The cryptocurrency COS, which runs on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform, gained 24% on news that http://COS.TV is no longer in Beta, among other positive developments. It officially launched according to their official Twitter channel.

Look no further than this short article if you want to know what COS is, if it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy COS now.

Top places to buy COS now

What is COS?

COS is the native token of Contentos, a platform that aims to build a decentralized digital content community. They are on a mission to produce, distribute, reward, and trade content freely, but without compromising authors’ rights.

The ecosystem strives to encourage content creation and global diversity and give users their content value and rights back.

Users of Contentos have a credit score, which is calculated based on their contributions. By receiving compensation for their work, users are incentivized to share and promote contents to the right audience.

Creation value and rewards are transparent and open with a decentralized revenue system. To ensure full traceability of copyright transaction and authentication, the ecosystem uses the latest blockchain technology.

Should I buy COS today?

COS can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

COS price prediction

GOV Capital is quite bullish on the token. They predict it will be worth $0.04 in a year, which is about four times its current value. In 5 years, COS will change hands for $0.14.

