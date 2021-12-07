The live Cosmos price today is just under $25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $794.36 million. The coin has gained 9.42% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Cosmos, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Cosmos now

What is Cosmos?

Cosmos bills itself as a project that solves some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. It aims to offer an antidote to “slow, expensive, unscalable and environmentally harmful” proof-of-work protocols, like those used by Bitcoin, by offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains.

The project’s other goals include making blockchain technology less complex and difficult for developers thanks to a modular framework that demystifies decentralized apps.

Last but not least, an Interblockchain Communication protocol makes it easier for blockchain networks to communicate with each other — preventing fragmentation in the industry.

Should I buy Cosmos today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Cosmos price prediction

CoinQuora expects the price of Cosmos to reach $680 by 2025.

