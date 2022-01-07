The live Cosmos price today is $42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.7 billion. Cosmos is up 14.90% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know what Cosmos is, the price predictions for Cosmos, and the best places to buy Cosmos, you’ve come to the right place.

What is Cosmos?

Cosmos is described as “Blockchain 3.0”. The Cosmos software development kit focuses on modularity. This allows a network to be easily built using chunks of code that already exist. Long-term, it’s hoped that complex applications will be straightforward to construct as a result.

A major concern for some in the crypto industry centers on the levels of fragmentation seen in blockchain networks. There are hundreds in existence, but very few of them can communicate with each other. Cosmos aims to turn this on its head by making this possible.

Scalability is another priority, meaning substantially more transactions can be processed a second than more old-fashioned blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If blockchains are to ever achieve mainstream adoption, they’ll need to be able to cope with demand as well as existing payment processing companies or websites — or be even better.

Should I buy Cosmos today?

Cosmos can be a profitable investment, but do market research in advance. Cosmos can reverse its gains just as easily. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Cosmos price prediction

According to Coin Price Forecast, Cosmos will trade for $83 at the end of 2022, which will be an increase of 149% y/y. In the first half of 2023, the Cosmos price will climb to $108. In the second half, it will lose $10.54, closing the year at $97, which is up 136% from the current price.

